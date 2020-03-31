Is Layla Rae OK? Fans were concerned about the little girl after mom Carlin Stewart (née Bates) shared new photos of her on Instagram. On Monday, March 30, the Bringing Up Bates star posted pictures of her little girl wearing an adorable onesie — and something strange on her foot. When commenters saw the odd item, they worried there might be something “wrong” with the newborn.

“What’s wrong with her foot?” one fan asked. “What happened to her foot?” a second wanted to know. A third chimed in, “She’s so CUTE!! 💛 What’s wrong with her foot?” As it turns out, there was nothing to worry about. Carlin, 21, quickly explained that the wrap is a special kind of “baby monitor that tracks her heart rate and oxygen levels.” The accessory isn’t there because Layla is hurt, but it does help keep her safe.

The UPtv star and husband Evan Stewart first announced they were expecting back in September 2019. They took to Instagram to share the news just a few months after they tied the knot in May. Like her BFF Joy-Anna Duggar, it seemed Carlin was having a honeymoon baby. When February 2020 rolled around, the new parents finally got the opportunity to introduce their daughter to their fans.

“It’s true! Layla Rae has arrived!” the new mom captioned a photo of her family of three while at the hospital. “Evan and I spent a lot of time wondering what it would be like the first time we met our sweet baby girl face-to-face but the truth is, all that dreaming and we still didn’t even come close to what the actual moment felt like! Layla Rae has captured our hearts, and we are FOREVER changed.”

In the weeks since, the parents have shared plenty of photos of their little girl as they all settled in at home. They even got a visit from Aunt Joy-Anna, 22, on February 20. “I have to say, having you here to give me an extra two hands with baby Layla was especially amazing,” Carlin told her pal on Instagram. “Friends like you are forever. Thank you so much for coming to visit, and for helping us celebrate this new precious little girl! Love ya millions!”