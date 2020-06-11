Soon-to-Be Girl Mom! Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby Bump Photos Show How Excited She Is for Daughter’s Arrival

Bring out the bows! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) was over the moon to discover she was pregnant with her rainbow baby and she has continued to celebrate the milestones along the way, posting glowing baby bump photos ahead of her August due date.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, feel so blessed to be expanding their family with a beautiful bundle of joy after suffering a tragic miscarriage with their first daughter in July 2019.

“Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” she shared in her heartfelt pregnancy announcement back in March. “I’m not actually as scared as I thought I was gonna be after miscarrying at 20 weeks.”

“I thought I was going to be so nervous, but I really am not. I’m excited,” the expectant star added.

The TV personality and her beau are already the proud parents of a sweet son, Gideon. Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their baby boy in February 2018 and it’s clear their toddler is looking forward to being promoted to a big brother very soon.

Joy-Anna’s road to motherhood hasn’t been super easy this time around, especially since she previously experienced some complications with the pregnancy. Luckily, the parents got an update from their doctor and found out everything was going to be just fine. “It’s such a relief,” Austin shared in their vlog.

“We’ve just been really unsure if it was going to be a viable pregnancy or not. It’s just like a huge load lifted off our shoulders knowing that the test came back good,” the doting daddy added.

In April, the TLC alum was overcome with emotion after taking home sonogram photos from her ultrasound appointment. “Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy!” the soon-to-be mama of two wrote.

Fans can’t wait to see the first glimpse of the couple’s new addition!

