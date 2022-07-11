Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Steps Out in Hollywood Nearly 2 Months After Giving Birth to Twins: Photos

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon enjoyed sunny California while exploring Hollywood on Monday, July 11, nearly two months after giving birth to her twins.

The former reality star held a meet and greet in the touristy Los Angeles city alongside husband Josh Efird, sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. In the pictures obtained by In Touch, Pumpkin and her hubby posed for the camera with their eldest child, Ella, 4, who flashed a huge smile in between her parents.

Their son, Bentley, 12 months, and newborn twins, Sylus and Stella, were also at the meet and greet where about 100 fans gathered to meet their favorite TLC stars. While Bentley didn’t pose for a photo op with his parents, aunty Alana got to sneak in a picture with the little one while his sister sweetly kissed his feet.

The family has seemingly enjoyed their California getaway and has visited popular attractions like Universal Studios. “Thank you to @unistudios for the tickets, we had the BEST time!!” the mother of four captioned her July 2022 Instagram carousel of their day at the theme park.

Included in the post were pictures of the clan posing in front of the infamous Universal Studios sign where the newborns were lounging in the shade while still seated in their strollers. Sister Ella glowed with joy while posing next to the Hogwarts Express train next to a worker dressed as a train conductor, who perfectly mimicked her pose.

Pumpkin gave birth to the twins on May 19, 2022, however, she didn’t announce the birth until the following month during a photo shoot with Josh, Ella and Alana.

“The family is really happy. Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under 1 year old and just five kids in general, but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle,” she told In Touch in June 2022. “This just means life is a little more hectic but will be so worth it in the end.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum even posed for a body positivity photo shoot in February 2022, while still keeping her pregnancy a secret. She posed in a bra and underwear with Alana and sister Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon where they held signs with inspiring messages.

“My body looks like this because I’m a mom,” Pumpkin’s sign read while she was pregnant with the twins.

Keep scrolling to see Pumpkin in Hollywood!