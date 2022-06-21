Double trouble! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) and her husband, Josh Efird, have officially welcomed newborn twins, a son named Sylus Ray and a daughter named Stella Renae.

“The family is really happy. Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under 1-year-old and just five kids in general, but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle,” the new mom gushed on Tuesday, June, 21. “This just means life is a little more hectic, but will be so worth it in the end.”

In the adorable photos, her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, of whom she has custody, is seen sitting along with Lauryn’s two older children, daughter Ella, 4, and son, Bentley, 10 months.

The photos come a month following the twin’s birth as Pumpkin delivered the pair via C-section on May 19, with her daughter coming first, weighing in at 5 pounds, 4 ounces and her son following at 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

In April, In Touch reported that Pumpkin was expecting twins only nine months after welcoming Bentley. In May 2022, her mother Mama June Shannon expressed she was critical of her Lauryn having more kids, telling In Touch exclusively that “she needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head.” While she mentioned that her daughter is a “good mom,” she added that her kids are “spoiled like hell.”

Lauryn first flaunted her growing baby bump in February 2022 in a body positivity photo shoot alongside Alana and her other sister, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. In the snaps, the women celebrated their bodies by wearing bras and underwear. In their solo photos, the women held up signs with positive messages about how they viewed their bodies.

Seemingly announcing her pregnancy, Pumpkin’s sign read, “My body looks like this because I’m a mom.” The professional photo wouldn’t be released on June 2, after the reality star had secretly welcomed her new twins.

The TLC star was previously more open in her prior pregnancies as she shared the announcement of her second child in a major way.

“Well, the secret is out for everyone to know now!!” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021 alongside the photo of four positive pregnancy tests. “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.”

Scroll below to see adorable photos of Lauryn’s newly grown family!