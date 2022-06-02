After a months-long legal fight, June “Mama June” Shannon‘s custody battle with daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) over Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson came to an end when a judge awarded Efird sole custody of her younger sister. But why did Shannon lose custody of her youngest daughter? Keep scrolling below for everything we know.

Thompson, 16, initially rose to fame on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012. Following her popularity on the series, she and her family went on to star in their own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired on the network between 2012 and 2017. After a brief break from reality TV, the Shannon family returned to the spotlight with We TV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017. The show was later rebranded to Mama June: Family Crisis and Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Shannon, 42, documented her struggles with addition on the series. In March 2019, she was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. At the time, her then-boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, Thompson moved in with older sister Efird, 22, and Efird’s husband, Josh Efird.

That September, Shannon and Doak faced felony charges stemming from the March arrest and their attorney entered a not guilty plea on their behalf. In April 2020, their criminal trial was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That same year, Shannon an Doak entered the Banyan Treatment Facility in Florida where they sought treatment for substance abuse and began their sobriety journeys.

Shannon and Doak were sentenced in August 2021. As part of a plea agreement, Shannon was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision and other conditions that included random drug screenings, according to E! News. Doak was sentenced to sentenced to 16 months in the community corrections program. Shannon and Doak later split the following month.

Shannon opened up about her family’s new dynamic as Efird took on a guardian role for her younger sister amid their mother’s legal and addiction struggles. “[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” she exclusively told In Touch in March 2021. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”

After caring for her sister as a guardian for nearly two years, Efird filed for custody in December 2021, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. On April 11, a judge awarded sole custody of Thompson to Efird. Along with the new custody arrangement, Shannon was ordered to pay Efird $800 in child support per month for Thompson.

In May, Shannon celebrated 29 months sober.