Confident queens! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird flaunted her bare baby bump during a body positivity photo shoot alongside sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. The sisters participated in the February 2022 photo shoot to help empower women to feel confident in their skin.

“I believe every woman is beautiful,” Kelly Leverett, the Georgia-based photographer, tells In Touch exclusively. “And by bringing awareness to body positivity so that women can feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo stars, alongside other local women, flaunted their bodies during the photo shoot while wearing bras and underwear. In their solo pictures, the women held up signs with uplifting messages on how they view their bodies. “My body looks like this because I’m a mom,” Pumpkin’s sign read in her rare pregnancy photo.

Jessica’s sign read, “There is no competition because no one can be me” while Alana’s read, “I wish I had her butt.”

The Kelly Leverett Photography founder revealed that the women brainstormed what they would write on their signs before the photoshoot began, which ultimately helped ease any nerves. “Everyone was very confident at the session,” she says. “We did have a while before the session to get to know each other.”

Nearly three months after the photo shoot, Pumpkin welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on May 19, 2022, according to The Sun. “The girl weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and the boy totaled five pounds, four ounces,” the insider told the outlet. “Mom and babies are happy and healthy and Josh is elated that the babies are finally here.”

The Mama June: From Hot to Not star and her husband, Joshua Efird, have yet to publicly discuss the pregnancy. However, ‘Mama June’ Shannon discussed the rumors with In Touch in May 2022.

“She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” she said after saying that her daughter “doesn’t” need another child.

Before her twins were born, Pumpkin welcomed her son Bentley in July 2021 and her daughter Ella in 2017. “Photo dump because I haven’t posted since Christmas,” she captioned her January 2022 Instagram carousel photos of her two little ones. “These two just keep growing up.”

