Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is celebrating the arrival of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s newborn twins but are congratulations in order for her too? The Toddlers and Tiara alum was spotted with a rock on ~that finger~. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Honey Boo Boo’s possible engagement.

Who Is Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Dralin Carswell?

The TLC star first revealed she was in a relationship during an Instagram Q&A session in January 2021. “You gotta boyfriend?” one follower asked. Alana then responded, “Yessss.” In the next slide, the child star added that life “couldn’t be better.” That September, she made her relationship with Dralin Carswell Instagram official.

MEGA

The duo has faced quite a bit of criticism from viewers due to their four-year age gap. However, Honey Boo Boo has the vocal support of her mom, Mama June Shannon.

“In an interracial dating thing, it is hard,” the matriarch said in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “You know, like, she is 17, she’s gonna be 17. You know, she can make her own decisions and people don’t forget that. Josh and Pumpkin were the same age or even a year younger Pumpkin was than when her and Josh got together.”

Lauryn’s husband, Josh Efird, recently showed his protective side and gave her boyfriend a stern warning on a June 2022 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“She does live in our house, so the only thing I ask for is respect, honesty and to treat her really, really good because she hadn’t had the best mother in the world to treat her like she’s supposed to been treated [sic],” Josh said in the episode. “If you don’t do all those things, man, I’m just going to break your neck, OK?”

While Dralin remained silent, Josh emphasized the most important thing is that he “treats her good.”

Is Honey Boo Boo Engaged?

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star sparked major engagement rumors after she was spotted multiple times with a ring on her left ring finger. From confessionals on the series to snaps of her welcoming her sister’s new babies, it’s an accessory she’s regularly seen wearing.

Dana Mixer/MEGA

Pumpkin revealed that the bauble is a promise ring and not an engagement ring in a June 21, 2022, interview with The Sun. She said that Dralin gave the former child beauty queen the piece of jewelry “probably last year, I’m not exactly sure the exact date.”

Honey Boo Boo’s older sister thinks she and Dralin are a perfect match. “Me and my husband love Dralin. He’s very respectful and treats Alana with the utmost respect. He is around us and our kids a bunch also and we love him for Alana,” she told the publication.