Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has officially confirmed she’s a mom again … times two! The former reality star has shared the first photos of her newborn twins with husband Joshua Efird on Monday, June 20, after secretly giving birth in May.

In the precious picture, she’s seen sitting along with her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, whom she has custody of, and her two older children, daughter Ella, 4, and her son, Bentley, 1.

It appears the couple welcomed a boy and a girl. The first snapshot shows Josh cradling an infant wearing a pink and yellow dress as the family all sat together on a bed. Pumpkin held on to the other baby, who is wearing a blue and white striped onesie. Ella is positioned in between the couple, smiling and looking so happy to be an older sister again, while Alana proudly holds adorable red-headed Bentley.

In Touch reported in April that Pumpkin, 22, was expecting twins only nine months after welcoming Bentley However, the couple had not confirmed the pregnancy.

At the time, her mother Mama June Shannon, was critical of her daughter adding to her brood, telling In Touch exclusively that Pumpkin “doesn’t” need more kids. “She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head.” However, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star conceded, Pumpkin is a “good mom” though her kids are “spoiled like hell.”

Lauryn had flaunted her bare baby bump during a body positivity photo shoot in February 2022 alongside Alana and her other sister, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. It showed the ladies wearing black bras and underwear to help empower other women to feel confident in their skin.

The snapshot was released on June 2, but Lauryn didn’t confirm her pregnancy with the portrait. Instead, she held up a sign that read, “My body looks like this because I’m a mom.” By the time of its release, she had already secretly given birth to her twins.

Lauryn was much more open about her previous pregnancies. She had announced she was expecting her second child in a big way, with an Instagram post showing four positive pregnancy tests along with several sonogram photos.

“Well, the secret is out for everyone to know now!!” she wrote in April 2021, adding, “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.” Bentley arrived three months later in July.