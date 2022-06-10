Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird slams June “Mama June” Shannon for allegedly splurging on the new man in her life rather than taking care of her family in a preview of the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“Newly single Mama June spoils secret boyfriend with $50,000 in cars and rent,” Lauryn says in the video as she and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson read headlines from their phone screens. “What even is this?” Alana responds.

In the clip, the sisters react with anger and confusion as they discuss the claims surrounding their mom. “$50,000? That’s a lot of money,” Alana says apprehensively.

“Bitch, where the f—ck is my $50,000? Because I could really use it to take care of your kids,” Lauryn later tells cameras in a confessional.

WE tv

The footage of their feud comes only a week after news broke that a months-long custody battle over Alana had finally been resolved. According to Georgia court documents obtained by In Touch, a judge awarded Lauryn sole custody of her younger sister in April. Lauren, who is a mom of four herself, had already been caring for Alana as a guardian for nearly two years prior to the court’s decision, having filed for custody in December 2021.

Along with the new custody arrangement, Mama June was ordered to pay Lauren $800 in child support per month for Alana until she turns 18.

“It does make me worried,” Lauren explains at the end of the preview, adding, “Because the last time she did something like this, she was off on a drug binge.”

Fans first met the Shannon family on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras back in 2012. After gaining popularity among viewers, Alana and her family went on to star in their own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired on the network between 2012 and 2017. They returned to the spotlight after taking a brief break from reality TV with We TV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017. The show was later rebranded to Mama June: Family Crisisand Mama June: Road to Redemption.