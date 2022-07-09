Having a blast! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and husband Joshua Efird brought their four kids to Universal Studios with her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

“Thank you to @unistudios for the tickets, we had the BEST time!!” Pumpkin, 22, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Saturday, July 9.

The first two photos of her gallery featured a group shot in front of the Los Angeles theme park’s globe sign, with Honey Boo Boo, 16, and Dralin, 20, standing on the left, while Pumpkin posed with her eldest daughter, Ella, 4, and Joshua, 25, held son Bentley, 12 months, in his arms. They also kept their two newborn twins, Sylus and Stella, beside them, as they remained in their strollers.

In the final slide, Ella beamed as she stood next to the famous Hogwarts Express from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area of the park.

Courtesy of Lauryn Efird/Instagram

Nearly three weeks prior, Pumpkin and Joshua debuted their first official photos of their two infants on June 20 after the reality TV star secretly gave birth in May.

On April 11, In Touch reported that Pumpkin was expecting twins nine months after welcoming Bentley to the world. However, the couple did not publicly confirm her pregnancy at the time.

Courtesy of Lauryn Efird/Instagram

One month later, Pumpkin’s mom, Mama June Shannon, exclusively opened up to In Touch on her thoughts about Pumpkin’s pregnancy, saying she “doesn’t” need more kids.

“She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” Mama June, 42, said. Nevertheless, the Mama June: From Not to Hot insisted that her daughter is a “good mom” even though her children are “spoiled like hell.”

In February, Pumpkin showed off her baby bump by participating in a body positivity photo shoot alongside her sisters Honey and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. They posed in black bras and underwear to encourage women to feel confident in their skin.

The image wasn’t publicized until June 2, and Pumpkin still had not confirmed that she had given birth. In the past, however, she was much more open about her previous pregnancies.

In April 2021, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star proudly announced that she was expecting her second child.

“Well, the secret is out for everyone to know now!!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years, we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.”