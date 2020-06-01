Romance with a cup of joe! Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted on a coffee run on Sunday, May 31. The “Fun Tonight” singer, 34, and the businessman, 42, had no reservations about showing a little PDA and held hands during their sunshine-filled stroll.

The Oscar winner kept things casual as she sported matching athleisure wear for the pair’s outing. Her man also went for a more understated look but added some color with his orange sneakers. Of course, both took safety precautions and wore facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haus Laboratories founder revealed she and the entrepreneur were shacking up in quarantine together in March. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards and taking care of ourselves,” the Star Is Born actress captioned an Instagram selfie holding hands with the tech guru. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s OK and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world,” she concluded with a red heart emoji.

Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — and her beau first sparked dating rumors after being spotted at a New Year’s Eve party together in Las Vegas. Just one month later, the fashion icon made their relationship Instagram official and posted a photo sitting on the investor’s lap as they enjoyed a romantic day at sea. The two were intertwined as Michael stared into the beauty’s eyes.

The Grammy winner’s day out with her man comes after she seemingly threw shade at her ex-fiancé Christian Carino on her latest album, Chromatica. “Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause/ I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you/ I’m not havin’ fun tonight,” reads one of the many cryptic lines from her song “Fun Tonight.”

Gaga and Christian began dating in 2017 and got engaged in October 2018. Sadly, they called it quits in February 2019. Thankfully, it looks like things worked out for the best.

Scroll below for a look at Gaga’s outing with the hunky investor.