New flame alert! Lady Gaga went Instagram official with her investor boyfriend, Michael Polansky, by sharing a sweet PDA photo on Monday, February 3. In the snap, the “Poker Face” songstress is all smiles while being embraced by her beau, who was identified just one day ago by Us Weekly.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned the pic, showing her wearing a teal bikini with a crochet cover. The new power couple can be seen soaking up the gorgeous views outside.

Fans are overjoyed to see the performer looking so blissful with her love interest and many shared their approval of her blossoming romance in the comment section. “New papi so happy for you!” one wrote. “We love our new dad,” another added.

This development comes shortly after she was spotted kissing her new man in Miami leading up to her pre-Super Bowl concert. The Parker Group CEO appears to be quite the supportive boyfriend, as he even stopped by her AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian on Island Gardens.

During the fun-filled evening, Michael reportedly spent some quality time with the songwriter’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta. The dynamic duo later kept a low profile while visiting the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

It looks like things are really heating up between the two, because Michael was also the guy she was caught locking lips with while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

The “Shallow” singer and her last former flame, audio engineer Dan Horton, previously called it quits in October after three months of dating. Now, she is clearly moving on with the Harvard graduate.

Back in December 2019, the New York native dished about her hopes for the future. “I want to do more movies, I want to have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams,” Gaga said while appearing in a YouTube video with Nikkie De Jager a.k.a. NikkieTutorials.

“I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment,” she continued. “When I get inspired, I do things right away.”

Way to start off the new decade!