Getting closure? Following the release of Lady Gaga’s latest album Chromatica and her song “Fun Tonight,” fans believe her cryptic lyrics about love and loss point to her breakup from ex-fiancé Christian Carino.

“Can we talk about how hard Gaga dragged Carino in fun tonight [?]” one Little Monster tweeted. “I love the Carino shade on ‘Fun Tonight,’” another fan added. A third chimed in, writing, “‘Fun Tonight.’ I LOVE THE INTRO. Also, can we talk about the lyrics? I feel sooo sad with this one. THE VOCALS ALSO OMG SO POWERFUL Is this for Carino?”

While the whole song tells the story of a failed romance, fans appeared to be most ruffled by this cryptic verse: “You love the paparazzi, love the fame/ Even though you know it causes me pain/ I feel like I’m in a prison hell/ Stick my hands through the steels bars and yell.”

As for the powerful chorus, the 34-year-old Oscar winner wrote, “Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye ’cause/ I’m feelin’ the way that I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you/ I’m not havin’ fun tonight.”

The blonde beauty and the 51-year-old talent agent were first spotted together in January 2017 and made their relationship official in February. The “Just Dance” singer, who was also once engaged to Taylor Kinney, confirmed her engagement to Christian in October 2018, but by February 2019, the duo had called it quits.

Fans first started to speculate the two were dunzo after the A Star Is Born actress arrived solo to the 2019 Grammy Awards. Additionally, she wasn’t rocking her $400,000 engagement ring.

She briefly addressed their split in June of that year while performing at her Las Vegas residency. “So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger,” she said to the audience before performing “Someone to Watch Over Me,” with the help of a pianist. “So tonight will be different.”

Following their split, the Hollywood agent was “beyond devastated,” a source exclusively told In Touch in June 2019. “He thought they were the real deal, that they were getting married. He was so in love with her and wanted a family with her.”

The Haus Laboratories founder has since moved on to boyfriend Michael Polansky. The pair first linked up at a New Year’s Eve party and later made their relationship Instagram official the following month. In March, the songstress revealed on social media she and the investor are in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic and are “going strong.”