Hello, 2020! Lady Gaga was seen on video kissing a mystery man in Las Vegas on New Year’s. The singer and her last boyfriend, audio engineer Dan Horton, split in October after three months of dating. It looks like Gaga is ready for a fresh start this decade.

The romantic moment between the 33-year-old songstress and brunette man was captured by John Katsilometes, a daily columnist for Las Vegas Review-Journal. According to the publication, the bearded hunk’s first name is Michael.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gaga doesn’t do anything on a small scale — and that includes NYE! She played the last show of the year for her Jazz & Piano residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 31. She then made her way to NoMad Restaurant where she celebrated the ball dropping in the arms of her latest romance.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the “Shallow” singer. She opened up about her broken engagement to Christian Carino while on stage in Vegas back in June. Although their relationship ended in February 2019, the starlet waited four months before talking about the 51-year-old publicly with fans.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock (

Before belting out her rendition of “Someone to Watch Over Me,” she admitted, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.” The Grammy winner didn’t elaborate on if it was a good or sad difference, but it’s great to see she’s bouncing back.

Of course, a lot of conversation this year centered around Gaga’s incredible role in A Star Is Born and the hot chemistry with costar Bradley Cooper. Their performance was so electric that fans were starting to think that love was brewing off-screen, too.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal,” the Oscar winner said to clear up any rumors during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in February. “People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see!”

She also reminded viewers that they were simply acting. “This is a love song … The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance,” she continued.

We have a feeling 2020 will be another big year for Lady Gaga!