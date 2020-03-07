Not a bad romance! Lady Gaga took to Instagram on Saturday, March 7 to share an intimate, cuddled up PDA photo with her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

“Take yo [sic] mama out all night,” Gaga, 33, captioned the loved up picture with her boyfriend, while adding a face blowing a kiss emoji and a kiss mark emoji. In the shot, the “Stupid Love” singer wrapped her arms around Michael, 36, while he placed his arm and hand around her waist. Gaga threw her head back in the photo while the Parker Group CEO gave her a loving look.

Gaga’s Little Monsters flooded the comments with their approval of her new love. “I’m jealous,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “The way he looks at u tho [sic],” another follower wrote and added three heart-eyes emojis.

It seems like Gaga is smitten with the executive because this marks the second photo in a row that she’s posted to her Instagram feed featuring the dark-haired hunk. On Friday, March 6, the A Star Is Born actress posted a sweet selfie of Michael snuggling up to her in what seemed to be a private jet. Pop star Ariana Grande commented, “Adore u [sic] both so much.”

The couple were first linked after they were spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve 2020 together at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas. They were captured making out for nearly 20 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day in a video posted by John Katsilometes, a daily columnist for Las Vegas Review-Journal, on Twitter.

Just one month later, the “Shallow” singer took the next step in her relationship with the Harvard graduate by going Instagram official. She posted a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini underneath a black fishnet coverup while sitting in Michael’s lap on a yacht during their vacation together in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Since then, she hasn’t been shy about flaunting their love on social media. On February 15, she shared a belated Valentine’s Day selfie with Michael. “‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?'” she captioned the up-close photos while adding a laughing with tears emoji and multiple red heart and kiss mark emojis.