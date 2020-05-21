New beginnings! Lady Gaga revealed she quit smoking and is “flirting with the idea of sobriety” during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote Chromatica, her new album. “I smoked the whole way through making this record,” the 34-year-old said in the interview set to air on Friday, May 22. “And when we were done, I stopped.”

“It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me,” the “Bad Romance” singer revealed, adding that chain-smoking was a coping mechanism for the star, who has been open about her mental health struggles. “You don’t understand how I feel, what I’ve been through. And I was in this endless state of I’m being attacked.”

Courtesy Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga also shared she thinks narcotics might play a role in her mental wellbeing. While she’s considered sobriety, she said, “I’m not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album,” adding, “It’s something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling.”

“But part of my healing process was going, ‘Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I’m still alive and keep going,’ and feel good enough. I am good enough,” she continued. “It’s not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I’m perfectly imperfect.”

The Oscar winner went on to discuss how she feels it’s unfair celebrities “are put in this place where we’re not allowed to have problems.” Although, she is thankful to have a platform “to validate the problems of all these other people that are not famous.”

Despite her hardships, the fashion icon appears to be doing better than ever, thanks to her boyfriend Michael Polansky. The two first sparked dating rumors after being spotted at a New Year’s Eve party together in Las Vegas. The following month, the artist made their relationship Instagram official after posting a romantic photo of her sitting on the investor’s lap.

In March, the “Shallow” singer revealed she and the businessman are shacking up in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The songstress shared a selfie of the couple holding hands to Instagram and detailed some of their indoor activities. “Going strong playing video games and cards and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote. We love Gaga for always sharing her truth with us.