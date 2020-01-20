From her days as your average pop star to the icon she is today, Lady Gaga‘s transformation is unlike any other glow-up. From outfits that belong in the freezer section to old Hollywood glam, there isn’t a style Gaga, 33, hasn’t tried to the fullest extent.

The songstress is known for wearing ensembles with all the bells and whistles, but in recent years, she’s seemed to tone it done — just a hair. “I think as she’s grown and matured and really come into her own and you can see — I mean, she talks about how much more confident she’s become as a person — and I think you see that in the way that she’s styling herself as well,” Gaga’s longtime pal and creative designer Kerin Rose Gold explained to Life & Style exclusively of her fashion evolution.

“I love that she’s always down to take a risk and doesn’t care about current trends but at the same time, has done a really incredible job at going really elegant and really timeless,” Kerin continued. “She’s done an amazing job at sort of both taking risks and taking a lot of underground fashion and underground creative art and presenting it on a world stage, and she also does an incredible job at being this timeless, glamorous, beautiful woman. I think a lot of women have those dualities in us but we feel like we have to show one or the other and I feel she does both.”

Although Gaga is known for her elaborate fashion choices, she also decided to take a stab at the beauty industry. In July 2019, she announced her new beauty brand Haus Laboratories. “This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love every version of yourself,” the beauty brand’s announcement post read. “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad.”

Gaga shared her passion for makeup with Nikkie De Jager, a.k.a NikkieTutorials, in a YouTube video back in December. “I’ve discovered myself through makeup, that’s what made me feel beautiful, that’s what made me invent Lady Gaga, because I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘I don’t like what I see and I don’t feel good on the inside, so I’m just going to start painting now, and I’m going to make something that I like.’” Scroll below for a look at Lady Gaga’s incredible fashion transformation.