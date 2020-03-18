Getting cozy in close quarters. Lady Gaga shared an update about how she and boyfriend Michael Polansky are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak. It seems like the 33-year-old and her man are doing all right in the post shared on Wednesday, March 18.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards and taking care of ourselves,” the beauty captioned the intimate photo with her man. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s OK and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world,” she concluded with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy of Lady Gaga

In the image, Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — and the businessman can be seen interlocking her black fingernails. Fans gushed over how cozy the new couple looked and praised the star for her words in the comments. “MARRY HIM ALREADY,” one user wrote, while another added, “[Please] let me self-quarantine with you two [pleading eyes emoji]. I’m begging.” A third chimed in, writing, “Stunning. And so proud of you for leading by example.”

Gaga is one of the many celebrities to speak out following the coronavirus pandemic. On March 14, the “Shallow” singer shared some insight and best health practices during this scary time. “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be OK.”

Luckily, Gaga has her man by her side during this unfortunate situation. The two first linked up after being spotted at New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. Just one month later, the icon made their relationship Instagram official. They seem really happy, even in quarantine!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.