Kylie Jenner Says Nephew Mason Is ‘Too Cute’ Despite Airing Her Relationship Status With Travis Scott

Unbothered! Kylie Jenner took to Twitter on Thursday, April 2, to break her silence after nephew Mason Disick spilled her relationship status with Travis Scott on Instagram Live.

“Mase is too cute #KUWTK,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder tweeted while a new episode of the show was airing.

mase is too cute #kuwtk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 3, 2020

On March 24, the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick told followers that Kylie and her baby daddy were “not back together.”

After the incident, a source told In Touch exclusively that Penelope and Reign‘s brother was probably “given a refresher course” about the Kardashian “family business.” He also likely received information on what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits.”

Luckily, it seems like the Kar-Jenner crew, Kylie included, were able to have a sense of humor about it all. “If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” the insider continued. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.” The preteen’s account has since been deleted.

Kourt, 40, later explained her reasoning for getting rid of his social media during an Instagram Live with her website Poosh on March 25.

“I did delete [IG] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” she shared about coparenting with her ex. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.”

However, that didn’t stop the tot from continuing to push his parents’ buttons. On April 1, Mason managed to go live on Instagram with TikTok star Addison Rae and called out Jeffree Star for being “spoiled AF.”

When the older makeup artist, 34, heard about that, he fired back. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made. Hopefully, his father can educate him soon!”

Yikes. Forget keeping up with the Kardashians, we can barely keep up with Mason!

