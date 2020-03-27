He’s back! Mason Disick relaunched his TikTok after his first account was taken down because he is “too young.” His mom, Kourtney Kardashian, also deleted his Instagram account after he went live and dished that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together. That didn’t stop the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo from making a second account and going live (again) with fans.

“What happened to [my] TikTok? It was deleted because I was ‘too young’ because I went viral,” the 10-year-old explained while wearing a rainbow hoodie. “I would’ve had 2.7 mill by now if I kept it up.” According to TikTok’s terms of service, “The platform is only for people 13 years or over,” so time will tell how long Mason’s second account lasts on the platform.

“The full TikTok experience is intended for users age 13 and over. In the US, we accommodate users under the age of 13 in a view-only app experience that limits content uploads and user interaction,” a TikTok spokesperson told In Touch in a statement. “If we become aware of a wrongly created account by a person under the age of 13, we will delete its information and terminate the account. We love seeing our users’ creativity blossom on TikTok, and we look forward to seeing that creativity on this account when eligible for our 13+ experience.”

Mason’s latest livestream on TikTok didn’t spill as much tea as his short-lived Instagram account. He divulged that he has not seen his cousin Stormi Webster in awhile “‘cause corona.” The 2-year-old’s mom, Kylie Jenner, has shared with fans that they are quarantining until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans love how candid the reality kid is on social media, but Kourtney admitted that his age is an issue. Plus, he did not ask her or Scott Disick for permission before hopping on the social media app.

Courtesy of Scott Disick

“I did delete [IG] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” she shared during an Instagram Live with her lifestyle site Poosh. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.” The mom-of-three also noted that Mason does not have his own iPhone, but he does have an iPod and a computer he uses regularly for school.

An insider exclusively told In Touch that Mason got a “huge wakeup call” when his family went on “high alert” after he divulged family details on Instagram. “It’s never too late to start training your kids about what to say on social media,” the insider continued. Going forward, “Mason will not be allowed to be on any platform unsupervised until he’s at least 13,” the source shares.

It looks like he snuck one past mom and dad this time. Kids will be kids, right?