Sorry, mom! Mason Disick already got his younger sister, Penelope, into TikTok just one week before his first account was deleted due to age limit restrictions. His mom, Kourtney Kardashian, also took down his Instagram account on March 25 after he went live and said that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not back together amid speculation. The parents better be on alert because their 7-year-old appears to love the video app just as much.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddos could be seen dancing in their yard to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” just a few days before his personal account was banned. Mason was rocking a black hoodie, jeans and sneakers while Penelope was keeping it casual in a pink tank top and grey sweats. Shortly before, the sibs danced to SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Imanbek Remix inside their family home. It’s possible that Kourtney, 40, and Scott Disick knew about this because they had also appeared in videos with their son, but it seems they’ve had a change of heart about social media.

The reality mom said that Mason’s age — and the fact that he didn’t ask for permission — was the reason she took matters into her own hands. “I did delete [IG] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” she confessed during an Instagram Live with her lifestyle site Poosh. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.” The reality mom also revealed that Mason doesn’t have his own iPhone, but he does have an iPod and a computer he uses for school.

The 10-year-old seems to be unbothered by the app’s guidelines or his parents’ feelings because he relaunched his TikTok presence on March 26. He went live (again) on his new page and revealed why his first go on the video platform was cut short. “What happened to [my] TikTok? It was deleted because I was ‘too young’ because I went viral,” he explained in response to a fan’s question while wearing a rainbow hoodie. “I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.”

It’s most likely a matter of time before the page gets pulled down. “The full TikTok experience is intended for users age 13 and over. In the US, we accommodate users under the age of 13 in a view-only app experience that limits content uploads and user interaction,” a TikTok spokesperson told In Touch in a statement. “If we become aware of a wrongly created account by a person under the age of 13, we will delete its information and terminate the account. We love seeing our users’ creativity blossom on TikTok, and we look forward to seeing that creativity on this account when eligible for our 13+ experience.”



Although an insider exclusively dished to In Touch that the parents would not allow their oldest child “to be on any platform unsupervised until he’s at least 13,” it looks like he can’t stop, won’t stop making amazing TikTok videos.