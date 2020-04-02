Is the hypocrisy real? Jeffree Star wasn’t impressed when he heard Mason Disick called him “spoiled AF” on Instagram Live, and on Wednesday, April 1, he clapped back. Despite the holiday, the makeup mogul was dead serious as he told Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son to take a look in the mirror.

The back-and-forth started when Mason, 10, went live on Instagram with TikTok star Addison Rae. While talking about YouTube makeup vloggers, the Kardashian kid praised James Charles — and took aim at Jeffree, 34. When the older star heard about that, he fired back. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made. Hopefully his father can educate him soon!”

Ouch. Though some were intrigued by the messiness, others called Jeffree out for feuding with a literal child even after he deleted his tweet. “@JeffreeStar is starting an argument with a 10-year-old. He’s a child,” one wrote on the social media site. A second chimed in, “The fact that you felt the need to clap back at Mason Disick says a lot about you. You’re a child.”

It seems Mason has been stirring up more than his fair share of drama since joining social media. After starting an Instagram account in late March, he spilled the tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship. Confirming they’re “not back together,” he gave fans an inside look at his family’s life. The move lead to him being booted off the photo-sharing site by his parents, however — and soon enough, TikTok also kicked him off their platform for being too young.]

However, that hasn’t stopped the preteen from coming back with new accounts. In the future, he’ll hopefully be more mindful when it comes to what he shares with his followers. An insider close to the KUWTK family exclusively told In Touch that Mason got a “huge wakeup call” when it comes to “oversharing” online. Additionally, his relatives also gave him a “refresher course” about what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits.” It’s clear nobody can keep this kid down, but hopefully they can teach him how the “family business” is run.