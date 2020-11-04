He’s back! Kris Jenner gave a rare update on son Rob Kardashian amid his weight loss and recent appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“He’s so good. He is so good,” the momager, 64, said on the Tuesday, November 3, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “He’s really great.”

The reality TV mama also gushed about his relationship with daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. “He’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow,” she explained. “He really is amazing.”

Rob, 33, has been making big strides toward his goals in recent months, having shown off his impressive weight loss at Khloé Kardashian‘s birthday party on June 28. After he flaunted his slimmer figure, the Good American founder spoke out about how proud she is of her sibling and admitted she was thrilled to see he’s “feeling himself.”

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

“He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” the True‘s mom told E!’s Daily Pop. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother.”

The Arthur George sock founder has even been dabbling in the dating pool. In August, a source exclusively told In Touch Rob was spotted on an intimate dinner date with model Aileen Gisselle.

“Rob is looking better than ever and his confidence is definitely back,” the insider divulged. “He’s not saying how much weight he’s lost because he doesn’t want that to be the focus. He feels good and that’s all that matters to him.”

Despite showing glimpses of himself on social media, though, Rob is just fine without being in the public eye now that his family‘s reality show is coming to an end in 2021.

In fact, he “never wants to be in the spotlight like his sisters again,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch. “He’s very happy doing his own thing and happy that his mom [Kris Jenner] isn’t on him 24/7 anymore because he’s doing well.”