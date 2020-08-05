Not impressed? Rob Kardashian is “back on the dating scene,” but mom Kris Jenner and the Kar-Jenner sisters are hesitant about his new romance with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“His protective mom and sisters are cautious, so they’re making sure that Aileen is the right girl for their brother,” the insider dished, adding, “The last thing they want is someone who’s looking to use Rob for fame.”

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian “have already put feelers out about Aileen. They know that Rob is a grown man, but they can’t help looking out for his best interest.” Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is “always getting DMs from women,” Aileen, 29, “posted about their date” and the family “wants to know her motives.”