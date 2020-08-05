Rob Kardashian’s Sisters and Kris Jenner Are ‘Cautious’ About Aileen: They ‘Want to Know Her Motives’
Not impressed? Rob Kardashian is “back on the dating scene,” but mom Kris Jenner and the Kar-Jenner sisters are hesitant about his new romance with Instagram model Aileen Gisselle, a source tells In Touch exclusively.
“His protective mom and sisters are cautious, so they’re making sure that Aileen is the right girl for their brother,” the insider dished, adding, “The last thing they want is someone who’s looking to use Rob for fame.”
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian “have already put feelers out about Aileen. They know that Rob is a grown man, but they can’t help looking out for his best interest.” Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, is “always getting DMs from women,” Aileen, 29, “posted about their date” and the family “wants to know her motives.”
Rob was spotted enjoying a candlelit dinner with Aileen on Monday, August 3, shortly after the reality star showed off his incredible weight loss transformation.
The brunette beauty uploaded a video of the dad of one — who shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna — smiling while out to eat. She put a slew of hearts around his face and later showed a clip wearing his brand, Arthur George. “My boyfriend,” the socks read.
In a separate Instagram Story, Aileen hinted she’s “ready to be a good woman to one man for the rest of my life.” Hmm …
Another source revealed Rob is “really into” Aileen. He’s “looking better than ever and his confidence is definitely back,” they added. “He’s not saying how much weight he’s lost because he doesn’t want that to be the focus. He feels good and that’s all that matters to him.”