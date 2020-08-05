She’s a showstopper! Rob Kardashian’s new love interest, Aileen Gisselle, is a total bombshell, but she’s not just a pretty face. The 33-year-old is “really into” the brunette beauty, 29, after their romantic dinner date on August 3, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Now that “Rob is looking better than ever and his confidence is definitely back,” he’s ready to get back out there and find true love, but is Aileen the one? Scroll below to learn more about the girl Rob’s seemingly dating.

What Is Her Job?

Aileen mainly works as an Instagram model, showing off her assets for her 259,000 followers. Additionally, the social media star started her own children’s clothing brand, Haus of Kiddies, in 2018. Prior to being a designer and an Instagram favorite, she dated Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2016.

Her Net Worth Is Very Impressive

Aileen has done very well for herself, considering her net worth was estimated to be anywhere from $1 Million to $5 Million in 2019, according to trendcelebsnow.com. Aileen’s fortune grew quite a lot since 2018 when she was approximately worth $100,000 to $1 Million. The increase in her bank account is most liking due to the success of her children’s collection.

She Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship

The model is a proud mother to her daughter, Emoniee, and she often posts photos of the little girl. She shared a photo of her mini-me on Tuesday, August 4, with the caption, “Without you, I’m completely worthless.”

Courtesy of Aileen Gisselle/Instagram

Although Aileen likes to keep parts of her life private, she can’t help but gush over her baby. She revealed Emoniee started second grade in August 2019, and she celebrated her birthday the following month. “[And] when your crown tilts a little I’ll always be here to make sure it never falls @ilyxemoniee. Happy Birthday to my Queen,” Aileen wrote to the cutie on her special day.

Emoniee used to detail her day to day on her own Instagram account, but she hasn’t posted since 2018. Although Aileen hasn’t disclosed the identity of her daughter’s father to her fans, the little girl can be seen cuddled up to her dad in old pictures. “I love my daddy,” she wrote on a photo of the two in August 2018.

Is She Right for Rob?

We know Rob has a thing for beautiful women who are hot on the ‘gram, but his family wants him to be careful now that he is “back on the dating scene,” another source exclusively told In Touch.

“His protective mom and sisters are cautious, so they’re making sure that Aileen is the right girl for their brother,” the insider revealed, adding, “The last thing they want is someone who’s looking to use Rob for fame.”

Although Rob “is a grown man,” sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian “can’t help looking out for his best interest” and “have already put feelers out about Aileen.”

Considering Aileen was quick to post “about their date” on Instagram, the Kardashians “wants to know her motives.”