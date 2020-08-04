Ready to be an IG boyfriend? Rob Kardashian appears to be “really into” model Aileen Gisselle after their intimate dinner date on August 3, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The Arthur George founder sparked romance rumors with the social media personality following his impressive weight loss transformation.

“Rob is looking better than ever and his confidence is definitely back,” the insider tells In Touch. “He’s not saying how much weight he’s lost because he doesn’t want that to be the focus. He feels good and that’s all that matters to him.”

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Speculation the two are an item began when Aileen (a.k.a. B i G G i G i on Instagram) posted a clip of the 33-year-old smiling while they were grabbing a bite to eat together. She utilized a heart-filled filter with a lovey-dovey tune to go with the video of them enjoying each other’s company.

The brunette beauty, 29, kept fans on their toes by sharing another pic hours later, wearing socks from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s designer line, Arthur George. Interestingly, the message on the bottom of one sock read “my” while the other read “boyfriend.” People took this as a hint her budding relationship with Rob might be heating up.

INFphoto.com; Courtesy Aileen Gisselle/Instagram

Meanwhile, Rob has been documenting the progress he makes with his weight loss goals ever since he opened up about his determination to get fit in June 2019.

The father of one took center stage with his slimmer physique in photos shared from sister Khloé Kardashian’s opulent birthday bash on June 28. KoKo later gushed over how proud she is of her younger brother’s strides.

Courtesy Rob Kardashian/Twitter

“He just, I don’t know, was feeling himself —as he should — at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself.”

Even though Dream Kardashian’s dad took some time away from the spotlight, he is gearing up to return to the small screen in a big way. “Rob is determined to show all the haters that he’s not down for the count,” another source previously told In Touch.

“He promises that he’ll be back in front of the cameras, but only when he’s good and ready.”