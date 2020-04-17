Spotted! Rob Kardashian made a brief appearance on the Thursday, April 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 33-year-old’s cameo came on sister Khloé Kardashian‘s phone screen while helping her and Scott Disick prank Kris Jenner.

In the past, Khloé has dressed up as her mom, proving she bears an uncanny resemblance to her. As a result, KoKo decided to take advantage of this and pitched to Scott that she wanted to take pictures dressed as her #proudmama doing embarrassing things that are supposedly caught by paparazzi. The two go all out, securing one of Kris Adidas’ jogging suits and convincing Rob to get her to loan him her car. LOL.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Rob was once a staple on the reality show until season 7, but then he transitioned into a more minor character before no longer appearing on the show at all. That said, it seems like he’s still supportive of his sister’s endeavors. Dream’s dad even weighed in on a recent episode. When Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came to blows on the season 18 premiere of the family’s hit show on March 26, their only brother chimed in with the perfect response.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Although some may find it strange that True‘s mama and Kourt’s ex still hang out often despite their split, the two can’t help but share a tight bond.

“Scott’s extremely protective over Khloé and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” a source told Life & Style in October 2019, referring to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. “Having once been a womanizer himself, he knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn her to steer clear.”

“Scott would love Khloé to meet Mr. Right and thinks she deserves to find happiness,” the insider continued. “He’s even suggested setting her up with one of his friends.”

That said, after Kris’ failed attempt to get Khlo to meet guys at the golf course, it’s safe to say she’s doing just fine. Plus, she and Tristan are in a great place while “self-quarantining” together amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They’re getting on better than ever.

