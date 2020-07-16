The prodigal son returns! Khloé Kardashian hinted little brother Rob Kardashian is gearing up to make his Keeping Up With the Kardashians comeback in a new season. While chatting with Sirius XM’s Hits 1 on Thursday, July 16, she spilled the tea.

“My brother’s coming back around [to filming]. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable,” Khloé, 36, said. “I think he just, you know, started a whole new season, so here we go.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

The E! reality star also hinted the Kardashian families’ TV series isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “We kind of say [that the show should end] every season when we’re done … and we’re like, ‘What else are we gonna film?’ And then, you know … something diabolical happens in this family, and [we’re] like, ‘Op, OK, we’ll keep going.’”

Khloé revealed the family has decided when filming becomes “un-fun” and they’re all “dreading” getting in front of the cameras, they’ll hang up the towel. That’s what big sis Kourtney Kardashian did when she revealed she was stepping away in November 2019. Though Kourt’s hesitance to filming initially led to some major conflict on the show, the sisters were able to come to terms once the oldest sibling actually quit.

Courtesy Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

It seems Rob, 33, may be ready to take her place in the lineup. After doing his best to stay out of the limelight — well, as much as any Kardashian can — he seems to be seeking out cameras more in recent months. In April, he made a FaceTime appearance on the show, and, in June, he posed for pictures with the rest of the family at Khloé’s birthday party. The 4th of July saw him snapping even more shots with KoKo and former flame Malika Haqq.

He shouldn’t have any trouble jumping back in with all of the storylines, either. Based on his Twitter commentary, it seems he’s been keeping up with Keeping Up. In March, he even added his voice to the fray when he joked about Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s fight after things turned physical. “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK,” he joked. “[They] thought it was Bad Girls Club.” We could use those witticisms on the series. Come on back on camera, Rob!