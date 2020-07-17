A confidence boost! Khloé Kardashian said her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, is feeling like a new man after his jaw-dropping weight loss. The reality star dished about their bond and his determination to get fit in a candid interview on Friday, July 17.

“Him and I have always been so incredibly close,” the 36-year-old gushed on E!’s Daily Pop. The mom of one revealed she spends time with Rob, 33, often, but doesn’t always post about it on social media to “respect his privacy.” So of course, fans were thrilled to see him in photos at her glitzy birthday bash on June 28.

“And he just, I don’t know, was feeling himself —as he should — at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him,” the proud star shared. “And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself.”

Luckily for fans, we haven’t seen the last of him! While chatting with Sirius XM’s Hits 1 on July 16, she hinted viewers might get to see Rob in upcoming episodes of their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My brother’s coming back around [to filming]. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable,” the Good American founder revealed. “I think he just, you know, started a whole new season, so here we go.”

Back in October, Rob was already hitting the ground running and preparing for his highly anticipated comeback to the small screen. “He still prefers to stay out of the limelight, but his mom and sisters, especially Kim [Kardashian], fully support his progress now,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “It’s still an uphill battle, but Rob is determined to show all the haters that he’s not down for the count.”

The Arthur George CEO first took to Twitter about his weight loss journey in June 2019. “Day 1 all good,” he captioned a photo in the gym. Since then, he has kept up the hard work.

