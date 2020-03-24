Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim in New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Near Your Fat Ass’

Fans will see Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s fighting turn physical on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but a new teaser shows the oldest sister delivering another kind of low blow. On Tuesday, March 23, Kourt verbally lashes out at Kim after the two are seen beating the crap out of each other. “I don’t want to be near your fat ass!” she shouts.

Khloé Kardashian did her best to get between the two feuding stars, but she could only do so much. By the time Kim, 39, told Kourtney, 40, to “get the f–k out of here,” she already had visible scratch marks on her shoulder. Kendall Jenner seemingly kept her distance from the fight — but by the time her oldest sister was storming off, she was sitting quietly by Kim’s side.

The fight didn’t come out of nowhere. Fans watched the tension mounting on KUWTK’s last season as Kim and Khloé regularly ganged up on Kourt. On camera, the sisters butted heads over parties, bucket lists and even filming in general. The situation escalated to a point where Kim and Khloé approached producers to talk about potentially firing their big sister.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott [Disick]. Everything,” the 40-year-old said during a December 2019 episode of the show. “To where all these people were involved in my relationship, and it was horrible for our relationship. I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but, you know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace.”

The mom of three insisted her “well-being is more important than the show,” but expressed that she didn’t feel like her sisters were prioritizing her mental health. “If I have boundaries, respect them,” she asked Kim and Khloé. “We’re all different, and this is the kind of stuff that makes me feel that they put the show over me and my well-being.”

In November 2019, Kourtney revealed she’d officially decided to take a step back from the show and wouldn’t be returning as a main character. While speaking to Health Magazine in February 2020, she explained, “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable.” Based on just how explosive her fight with Kim got, we think that’s probably a good idea.