Watch your back, Kourtney Kardashian! In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer, Kim Kardashian West takes her contentious relationship with her sister to the next level as their fighting turns physical. In the sneak peek for the show, which dropped Tuesday, February 25, the middle Kardashian sister can be seen punching her older sibling. The altercation seems to make good on the mom of four’s promise that things are going to get “violent” on this season.

Kim, 39, teased the status quo is going to get “worse” between herself and Kourtney, 40, while talking to celebrity attorney Laura Wasser. “I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out,” she joked while recording the podcast “All’s Fair.” Though she reassured fans that their relationship will “get better,” she admitted this season is “a little violent.”

Shutterstock (2)

In season 17, fans watched the sisters butt heads over all kinds of subjects, including the mom of three’s bucket list of 40 things she wanted to do before turning 40. During a bonding game Kris Jenner came up with, several of the KarJenner sisters also piled on Kourt, calling her “judgmental.” The conflict escalated to the point where Kim and Khloé Kardashian even tried to get their big sis fired.

“It’s really bothersome to Kim and I that we, like, bust our ass, and we film all the time,” Khloé, 35, admitted in an episode. “We’re open. We don’t have a ton of boundaries, in our opinion, not in comparison to — it’s like Kourtney gives us nothing.” The stars ended up getting producers involved in the discussion, forcing the 40-year-old to defend her choice not to share her whole life on camera.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott. Everything,” she said in a conversation with mom Kris. “To where all these people were involved in my relationship, and it was horrible for our relationship. I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but, you know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace.” To producers, she continued, “I just don’t want to film every day and have it be a toxic environment. … We are all different people, we have different things that are important to each of us. My well-being is more important than the show. I’m not giving in.”

Kourt didn’t end up getting booted from the show, but it seems clear we haven’t seen the last of the drama.