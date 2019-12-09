After Kourtney Kardashian refused to dish about her personal life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian threatened to have their sister fired from the television series. “My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life, and I try to keep certain things private,” the 40-year-old began during the Sunday, December 8, episode of KUWTK. “I don’t like to share about you know, dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on. Like, come on, guys. Let’s get it together.”

Later on, Kourtney — who shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with Scott Disick — was being sketchy and not telling her sisters where she was going, so they decided to follow her. “If I have boundaries, respect them. Just because you love to show every single thing … because she likes to show every single thing,” the Poosh creator said. Khloé, 35, clapped back, “I don’t like to, it’s just — that’s our job.”

Kim, 39, echoed similar sentiments in her confessional, saying, “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera. So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more because if we are not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

However, Kourtney revealed her first priority is not the show. “We’re all different, and this is the kind of stuff that makes me feel that they put the show over me and my well-being,” she said.

The KKW Beauty founder decided to get some perspective from fans about their thoughts on Kourtney. “I’m not surprised the report says that people don’t feel like they know the real Kourtney because sometimes I don’t think Kim and I feel like we know the real Kourtney,” KoKo said. “If Kourtney can’t figure out how to manage sharing when everyone else has figured it out, that’s when it becomes frustrating,” Kim added.

The Revenge Body host continued to vent about her frustrations with Kourt. “It’s really bothersome to Kim and I that we, like, bust our ass, and we film all the time,” she admitted. “We’re open. We don’t have a ton of boundaries, in our opinion, not in comparison to — it’s like Kourtney gives us nothing.”

Khloé and Kim also decided to tell their mom, Kris Jenner, what was going on and how they feel like she doesn’t want to be a part of filming the series, either. Afterward, Kris spoke with Kourtney and said she has her back. “I shared everything from my relationship with Scott. Everything,” Kourtney said to the 64-year-old. “To where all these people were involved in my relationship, and it was horrible for our relationship. I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but, you know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace.”

The Kardashian crew met with producers at the end of the episode, and Kourtney told everyone that she is very busy with her kids and their afternoon activities. However, Kim told her sibling that she has kids as well, is studying to be a lawyer and runs a business all while still being in front of the cameras.

“I just don’t want to film every day and have it be a toxic environment,” Kourt stated. “You know, I just need my sisters to stop harping on it. Just like either accept that that’s what it is or, like, move on. We are all different people, we have different things that are important to each of us. My well-being is more important than the show. I’m not giving in.”

Despite Kourtney taking a break from KUWTK to focus on her family, Khloé defended their relationship after the episode aired. “I love all of my sisters more than anything!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart, so that’s expected. But I will always love them. No matter what. Nothing will break our bond. Nothing.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.