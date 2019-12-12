Everybody ready to dog pile on Kourtney Kardashian? In the latest teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, released Thursday, December 12, all of the Kardashian family members seem to have a bone to pick with the oldest sister. While they’re driving through Wyoming, mom Kris Jenner has the idea that they should take the opportunity to do a little family therapy. When she suggests that everyone air a grievance so that they can “strengthen” their relationships, things get messy.

First up is Khloé Kardashian — and she immediately lasers in on the Poosh founder. “I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle,” she says cooly, “so I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive for myself.” When Kendall Jenner is up next, she adds, “I think sometimes there’s a lot of, like, judgment between all of us. … And we think it’s fine because we’re family. Kourt, you say it a lot. Like, you’re always like, ‘We can’t be so judgmental,’ but you are, too. Like, we all have to realize that we all are.” Off-screen, she adds, “Kourtney’s like the biggest bitch.”

Next, Kim Kardashian takes the opportunity to jump in. “On that note … I want to fix my relationship problem with Kourtney for those mean reasons and those mean comments.” But Kourt, 40, has just about had enough of being the family’s punching back. “For you saying that?” she cuts in. Luckily, Kim agrees. Well, kind of. “Both,” she fires back. “Yeah, I mean, I can be so mean.” Khloé, 35, backs her up. “You guys go back and forth,” she points out. “It’s an equal.”

Before the situation gets too heated, though — and Kim, 39, has the opportunity to bring up the fact that she’s called her sister all kinds of names under the guise of apologizing for them — Kris, 64, attempts to cool things down. “Sometimes I think that people lash out at the people that they love the most,” she says. “The love we have is so unique, and it’s so special. We have to treat it like a little precious gift from God.” Maybe Kourt can at least take some solace in that. They’re only “mean” because they love you the most … right?