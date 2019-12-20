Everyone is coming for Kourtney Kardashian these days! Luckily, fans have the star’s back. When a Friday, December 20 clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kim and Khloé Kardashian ganging up on their sister to drag her 40th birthday bucket list, the audience stood up for the eldest sister. Dubbing Kim and Khloé “annoying haters,” they were quick to come to Kourtney’s defense.

In a new clip from the E! TV series, viewers watched as two of the show’s stars ripped into Kourtney as she tried to think of 40 things she wanted to do before turning 40. From the beginning, the conversation started out tense as Keeks, 39, put her sister on blast for only knowing how to play one song on the piano. Pal Jonathan Cheban quickly jumped in to dub Kourtney’s piano playing abilities “a scam,” leading Koko to bring up how Kourt has never seemed to finish anything, let alone learning a musical instrument. “Kourtney wants to do 40 things in her [40th] year. She’s almost 40, she hasn’t even done 40 things in her life.”

Insisting that “all” Kourtney does is “stop,” the trio continues to shade all of her suggestions about what she’d like to do. “This is a terrible list,” Jonathan, 45, even says at one point. But while the KUWTK stars are dragging their eldest sister down, fans are trying to build her back up. “No wonder why she doesn’t want to be on the show anymore,” one commented on YouTube. “WTF, why are they all being so rude to her??” another asked. “They are talking about her like she’s not in the room! They are such haters!!!” a third added. “Kourtney is so calm and peaceful lately, and I love it!! Kim and Khloé always look so stressed out.”

E!

Lately, it seems like all the Kardashian sisters are doing is butting heads. In a December 12 clip, everyone ganged up on the Poosh founder when mom Kris Jenner asked the girls to air their grievances so they could strengthen their relationships. As Kendall Jenner called her judgmental, the others seemingly apologized to her for being “reactive” and “mean.” At the same time they admitted their faults, however, they also pointed out that she played an “equal” role in their arguments.

IRL, Kendall, 24, also insensitively dubbed her big sis the worst parent out of all the Kar-Jenners during a game of Spill Your Guts on The Late, Late Show. Though the model insisted they were all “amazing” parents, Kim admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that Kourtney’s feelings were hurt by the comment. “Kourtney was sensitive about that,” she confessed. ” Kendall should have drank or eaten a tarantula — whatever she had to do.”