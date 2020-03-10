We smell shade! Although fans were sad to hear Kourtney Kardashian will be taking a small step back from her role as the opinionated older sister on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it sounds like there was some family drama that led the 40-year-old to her decision.

“I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable,” she said, explaining her exit to Health Magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, March 10. While Kourt left a lot to the imagination, we wouldn’t be surprised if her tumultuous relationships with her sisters were to blame.

Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock

In the trailer for the latest season of KUWTK, Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West came to blows, giving fans a look at their tarnished bond. In the clip, the mom of four admitted fans can expect the season to be “violent.”

Speaking with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, Kim also commented on the state of their sisterhood. “I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out,” she joked while recording the podcast “All’s Fair.” The SKIMS founder reassured fans their relationship will “get better,” but this season is definitely “a little violent” compared to episodes in the past.

In season 17, the sisters quarreled over who works harder to produce more content for their show. “It’s really bothersome to Kim and I that we, like, bust our ass, and we film all the time,” Khloé Kardashian admitted in an episode. “We’re open. We don’t have a ton of boundaries, in our opinion, not in comparison to — it’s like Kourtney gives us nothing.”

Kourtney later admitted that divulging her personal life was detrimental to her relationship with ex Scott Disick. “I shared everything from my relationship with Scott. Everything,” she said while confiding in mom Kris Jenner. “To where all these people were involved in my relationship, and it was horrible for our relationship. I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but, you know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace.”

To producers, she continued to explain why she wants to live a more private life. “I just don’t want to film every day and have it be a toxic environment. … We are all different people, we have different things that are important to each of us. My well-being is more important than the show. I’m not giving in.” Aside from the family drama, Kourtney said she hopes to spend more time with her children and work on growing her lifestyle brand, Poosh, during her time away from the camera.