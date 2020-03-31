Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was ‘Bleeding’ After Physical Fight With Kourtney: ‘She Scratched Me So Hard’

More serious than we thought. Kim Kardashian revealed she started “bleeding” after her physical fight with Kourtney on the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“She scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” the 39-year-old told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on March 30. “I was bleeding,” she added. “You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back.”

The Skims founder added that it’s not her “proudest moment,” but “we were going through it, and she’s made the decision to take time off now.”

The sisters got into a physical altercation after Kourtney, 40, overheard the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, and Khloé Kardashian talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping Paris Fashion Week. When Kim implied that she and Khloé would never pass up on a job, the mom of three lost it.

“Change the narrative in your mind,” the mother of three said. “I work my f–king ass off.”

While the show was airing, Kourt hinted that the blowup with her sister was the final straw. “Maybe the fight made @kourtneykardash realize that [it] was time for her to quit,” one fan tweeted while watching, to which Kourt seemed to agree. “It is from our darker moments where growth happens,” she responded, adding a folded hands and sparkles emoji.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Previously, the Poosh.com founder — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick — confirmed she was stepping away from her family’s hit show. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Although Kim insisted to Jimmy, 45, that she and her sister “are obviously fine now,” we wouldn’t be surprised if Kourt takes a permanent hiatus from her family’s hit series.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.