Back to work! Following Kaia Gerber’s split from Pete Davidson, the model, 18, was spotted strutting down the Chanel runway in Paris on Tuesday, January 21. She kept things professional despite the drama going on in her personal life.

Wearing a white cocktail dress with a full tulle skirt, Kaia floated down the walkway. She looked sultry with her hair slicked back and her hands in the dress pockets. She maintained her poker face as she headed past photographers and critics.

Prior to her appearance at Paris fashion week, she called it quits with her former flame, 26, in early January, In Touch confirmed. “Cindy [Crawford] and Rande [Gerber] are relieved the relationship is over,” a source told In Touch exclusively. In the throes of their breakup, the insider also shared the Saturday Night Live star is working on his sobriety. “Pete is focusing on getting his life back on track.”

Just one day after the news of their split broke, Kaia was spotted looking glum as she walked around New York City. The two first sparked dating rumors months earlier when they were seen grabbing a bite at Sadelle’s. “They were laughing with each other and eating,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively of their brunch date. “They seemed happy,” the source added. Even though the couple “weren’t touchy” at the restaurant, “they were just happy to be around each other.”

Pete took to SNL to confirm they were an item in December. In a segment with Colin Jost, he said, “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat.”

Looking for answers, he added, “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga.”

Although they may not be together anymore, we have a feeling it was for the best.