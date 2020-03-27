The tension between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian escalated to the point of physical violence on March 26’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now the Poosh founder hinted it also led her to finally quit filming. After revealing she was leaving the show in November 2019, Kourt took to Twitter as the season 18 premiere aired to hint the sisters’ blowup may have been the final straw.

“Maybe the fight made @kourtneykardash realize that [it] was time for her to quit,” one fan tweeted while watching KUWTK. Kourt, 40, seemed to agree. “It is from our darker moments where growth happens,” she responded, adding a folded hands and sparkles emoji.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Twitter

Throughout the evening, the oldest Kardashian sister commented on several aspects of the show, though she had the most to say about her fight. “Kourtney ‘The Nail Digger’ Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds … Kim ‘The Kicker’ Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds …” she wrote in one tweet. “It’s been years of build up,” she told one of her followers in another. In a third, she seemed to suggest there are still a lot of bruised feelings from the fight.

“But does anyone apologize or correct their tone or words when they’re being mean to Kourt? Cause I’m not seeing that,” a fan commented. “Never,” the mom of three responded simply. “They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from.” And the drama just kept coming. After little sis Khloé Kardashian saw that post, a fight almost broke out once more. “Wait, so no one ever apologizes to you?” she clapped back on the social media site. “LOL, please.”

For the most part, though, the reality star did her best to put her problems behind her so that she can continue to focus on more “fulfilling and enjoyable” aspects of life. When one viewer told her it was about time she quit, she pointed out that she already had. And when someone pointed out Kourtney’s hypocrisy and the fact that she “did [the same thing] to Kim for years,” she opened up about how she’s matured as she’s grown older. “I did, and, hopefully, we evolve and learn from our mistakes,” she wrote simply.