Shots fired! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to shade sisters Kim and Kourtney‘s fighting skills following the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Loved it. Very RAW and real,” one fan tweeted about the episode. “Also Kim and Kourt need some boxing lessons.” In response, the 35-year-old wrote, “Hahaha they do! More to come.”

The duo came to blows after Kourtney, 40, overheard the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, and Khloé talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping Paris Fashion Week. When the Skims creator implied that she and Khloé would never pass up a job opportunity, the mom of three defended herself.

“Change the narrative in your mind,” the mother of three said. “I work my f–king ass off.”

True‘s mama took a jab at the incident yet again while the show was airing on Thursday, March 26.

“But does anyone apologize or correct their tone or words when they’re being mean to Kourt? ‘Cause I’m not seeing that @kourtneykardash #KUWTK,” a fan tweeted, to which the Poosh.com founder replied, “Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from.” Koko then chimed in, “Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please.” *Insert cringing emoji here.*

The drama was so intense, even Rob Kardashian made a rare comment about his feuding sisters, comparing them to a different reality show. “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” the 33-year-old tweeted during the premiere.

Despite it all, though, it seems like the girls have a sense of humor about it. While Kim retweeted her brother’s post with a slew of laughing emoji, Kourt made light of the situation. “Kourtney ‘The Nail Digger’ Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds … Kim ‘The Kicker’ Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds … ”

When a separate user tweeted, “I need [to] see more of the fight, you [sic] the reason for the season, Koko,” she teased, “It’s coming lol.” Can’t. Wait!

