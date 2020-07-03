Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Responds to Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

News to her! Khloé Kardashian seemingly responded to engagement rumors after getting back together with Tristan Thompson.

“Wait … what?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, July 2. “I just came online and I’m even confused.” She added, “Basically, my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real … wtf lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going [crazy].”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “I heard you’re engaged,” while another added, “Are you confused about your engagement rumor?” and a third chimed in, “I’d be shook if I got engaged to a guy who cheated on me numerous times, too.”

Rumors Tristan, 29, proposed to the Good American founder started swirling after she was spotted with a massive ring on *that* finger at her birthday bash. “Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!” someone noted in photos from her special day. Meanwhile, a second said, “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK.”

A source told In Touch exclusively the couple rekindled their romance after he “promised her he’s a changed man, and she says she believes him.”

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider said. While “the Kardashians are wary,” the blonde babe seems confident with her decision. “She’s always loved him and always will,” the source explained. People was the first to report the news about the two getting back together on Wednesday, July 1.

Fans first speculated the on-again, off-again couple, who share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, were working on their relationship after learning the pair have been quarantining together throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, a separate insider dished the duo were “getting on better than ever.”

In the past, KoKo has struggled to “shut down her feelings” for the NBA baller a third source noted, adding that “there’s still love between them.”

So, will Tristan *actually* get down on one knee? Time will tell!