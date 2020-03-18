Working together. Khloé Kardashian is finding it challenging to “shut down her feelings” about Tristan Thompson while coparenting their daughter, True Thompson, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Even though there is “still love between them,” the Revenge Body star, 35, can’t forget Tristan’s past infidelity and it makes their relationship difficult to navigate at times.

On March 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an update about her family dynamic after sharing a sweet photo cuddling with their bundle of joy. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” she captioned the snap, leading one fan to question whether she had reunited with the NBA player.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Khloé quickly set the record straight about their status, confirming she and Tristan, 29, are not back together following their dramatic split in March 2019. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” the E! alum responded to the question.

Tristan and Khloé previously called it quits after he was caught getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Despite the drama that transpired from their tryst, it appears there is no lingering bad blood between the reality star’s family and her baby daddy.

Kim Kardashian recently gave the power forward a birthday shout-out on March 13. “Cheering loud for you today!” the KKW Beauty founder wrote on her Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Unfortunately, the athlete’s shindig didn’t go according to plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Corona got the party postponed, but we [are] still [going to] get it in,” his friend Dondre Wise posted via Instagram Stories amid the growing health concerns.

Although they have been doing their best to coparent amicably, “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé,” another insider previously told In Touch exclusively in September 2019.

“She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True,” the source claimed. “That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”