Proceeding with caution. Khloé Kardashian shared a series of cryptic posts following her reunion with Tristan Thompson.

“Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you,” read a screenshot the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 1. “Don’t talk about loyalty, I’m still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name,” read another message the mother of one shared.

The Good American founder’s telling posts follow the news that the coparents got back together, which In Touch confirmed earlier that same day. The NBA star, 29, “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source exclusively said, “and she says she believes him.”

“Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” the insider added. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

While “the Kardashians are wary” of their rekindled romance considering Tristan’s two past incidents with infidelity — one in April 2018 when Khloé was pregnant and again in February 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — KoKo appears to be confident with her decision, especially since Tristan tried so hard to win her back.

Fans speculated the on-again, off-again couple, who share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, were working on their relationship after learning the pair have been in quarantine together throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Rumors really began to heat up when Khlo-Money was spotted wearing a huge pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger in photos from her lavish birthday bash.

In celebration of her special day, the basketball player took to Instagram to show love to the mother of his child. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote on a selfie with Khloé and True. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world KoKo! True and I love you, mama. Happy birthday @khloekardashian.”

It’s no surprise the pair reunited since “Khloé and Tristan have been trying to work their relationship out for a while now,” another insider previously told In Touch. “Khloé was really worried about going public though because of the backlash it would create and she didn’t want to hear everyone’s opinions. She takes everything to heart — all the tweets, IG comments, etc — and she reads everything.”