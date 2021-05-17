Exclusive Katie Holmes’ Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. Is ‘On the Prowl’ Following Split: ‘He’s Not Wasting Any Time’

Moving on? Katie Holmes‘ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is already “on the prowl” for a rebound following their recent split, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“He’s not wasting any time looking for someone new to date,” the insider explains. “He’s a charming guy with a nice smile. He makes his own rules at the restaurant and can easily attract a girl to his wide selection of wines and delicious Italian food. Plus, he can keep the restaurant open for a special date night. Whomever he dates has to be available late at night because he works until the restaurant closes.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock;Courtesy Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

The 33-year-old restaurateur and actress, 42, were first romantically linked in September 2020. A few months after making their relationship Instagram official in December 2020, a separate source told In Touch in April that they were “on the rocks.”

“Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she’s told him to slow down,” the insider shared at the time. “She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space.”

Nearly a month later, their breakup was confirmed on May 13, with a spokesperson for the Dawson’s Creek alum telling Us Weekly that Katie and Emilio “remain friends” following their split. After news of their breakup went public, a third source told In Touch that the chef’s close friends weren’t huge fans of the Batman Begins star. “The split wasn’t news to those close to him as they had already known about it,” the insider explained, claiming that Emilio’s friends “shaded Katie.”

“Having the support of his friends has helped him with the breakup,” the source added, noting that he planned to focus on his New York City restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato.

LRNYC/MEGA

Throughout their short-lived romance, Katie and Emilio were often photographed packing on the PDA during walks and dates around NYC. During the early days of their relationship, the duo engaged in a pretty steamy makeout session whilst outside of Emilio’s family’s restaurant. At the time, the pair looked happy as could be while wrapping their arms around each other and locking lips.

Prior to Emilio, Katie was in a high-profile marriage with Tom Cruise for six years until their divorce was finalized in 2012. She also dated Jamie Foxx for nearly six years. In Touch confirmed their split in August 2019.