Exclusive Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo ‘on the Rocks’: She Wants ‘Space’

Going through a rough patch. Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo’s relationship is “on the rocks,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“Katie is focusing on upcoming projects and she doesn’t have time to see Emilio around the clock,” the source says regarding the source of the strain in their romance.

Emilio and Katie have not been seen together in a month, fueling rumors the pair may have split after less than a year of dating. The Secret: Dare to Dream actress, 42, was recently spotted out and about in New York City and she was noticeably without her restaurateur beau, 33, during her afternoon stroll on April 18.

It appears the feelings are still there for each other, but they could have different priorities in life at the moment. “Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she’s told him to slow down,” claims the insider, noting the chef is trying to respect her wishes. “She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space.”

As for how he’s coping with the changes, the source says Emilio has kept busy by “focusing on the reopening of his restaurant” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their relationship seemed to be going quite well just a few months ago, as she was spotted enjoying a meal with Emilio and his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., at the Vitolo family’s SoHo restaurant in the Big Apple in September 2020.

The couple first “met through mutual friends and connected instantly,” another source told In Touch at the time. Emilio’s “warm nature put her at ease” and she “felt comfortable” opening up to him.

In December 2020, the pair went Instagram official with their budding romance, and he gushed over his leading lady in a thoughtful message. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person [heart emoji]. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!” Emilio wrote about Katie in his caption.

Before her romance with Emilio, Katie was last romantically linked to Jamie Foxx. The Dawson’s Creek alum and her former flame, 53, ended their six-year relationship in August 2019. They first started dating one year after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 58, in 2012.