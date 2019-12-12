Cool, calm and collected. Now that some time has passed since Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s public split, the 40-year-old is doing A-OK, although sources say she still admires the 51-year-old.

MEGA

“Katie still has fond feelings for Jamie, but their relationship is over, they made a clean break,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Katie truly wants the best for Jamie, she wishes him well.”

Soon after Jamie and Katie went their separate ways, the “Gold Digger” singer has been rumored to be dating Sela, 21, although he has denied the rumors. Jamie was also allegedly linked to model Dana Caprio and was seen dining together at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills back in October.

Despite Jamie’s relationship speculation, Katie is doing just fine riding solo. “Katie’s stronger than everyone thinks. She might miss certain things about Jamie, but she’s not sitting at home alone, crying by the Christmas tree. Don’t worry about Katie, she’s doing just fine,” the insider shared.

Since her split, Katie has been embracing the single life. “‘New decade. New beginning’ is how Katie sees it,” another source told In Touch exclusively back in October. “It’s taken Katie no time at all to get over him,” the source explained. “He’s already a distant memory and she’s more than ready to find love again. In fact, she’s currently dating up a storm!”

Although Katie is enjoying dating again, don’t expect to swipe right on her anytime soon. “She’s definitely not at the stage where she needs to start swiping — eligible men are falling at her feet,” the source said. “She’s already been on at least three successful dates, but she’s keeping her options open.”

Following her breakup, Katie is clearly feeling herself and having fun with fashion. “Katie’s genuinely excited about where she’s at in life,” the insider said, “and it’s fun that everyone is talking about how amazing she looks. It’s really boosted her confidence. She’s feeling on top of the world!”