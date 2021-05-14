Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s friends were not the biggest fans of Katie Holmes, an insider exclusively tells In Touch after their breakup was confirmed on Thursday, May 13.

“The split wasn’t news to those close to him as they had already known about it,” the insider says. Vitolo’s friends “shaded Katie” and think the hype surrounding her could be a bit much at times.

LRNYC/MEGA

After the New York City-based restaurateur, 33, and former Dawson’s Creek star, 42, parted ways, he appears to be getting solace from his loved ones. “Having the support of his friends has helped him with the breakup,” the source adds following the duo’s decision to call it quits. Vitolo is now focused on running his restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, and seems to be coming to peace with their split.

Holmes and Vitolo are no longer together romantically, but “remain friends,” a spokesperson for the actress told Us Weekly on May 13. The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 when they were seen laughing and packing on PDA during a dinner date in the Big Apple. Holmes was seen sitting on Vitolo’s lap, and they shared a passionate kiss while eating outdoors.

The now-exes went Instagram official with their relationship in December, as he posted a heartfelt message in honor of her turning 42. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person [heart emoji]. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!” he captioned the tribute.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Inset: Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

Vitolo was Holmes’ first high-profile romance since her split from ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx, whom she dated from 2013 to 2016. Prior to her relationship with the Soul star, she was married to Tom Cruise. The pair finalized their divorce in 2012.

It appears Holmes and Vitolo tried to make their relationship work before deciding to move on. Their relationship was “on the rocks” in April, another insider told In Touch at the time, noting their schedules were conflicting. “Katie is focusing on upcoming projects and she doesn’t have time to see Emilio around the clock.”