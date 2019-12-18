She loves to strut her stuff down the street as the paps snap shots, and Katie Holmes always looks good doing it. After breaking into Hollywood as a teen, the star has really come into her own over the last few years. Now that she’s celebrating her 41st birthday on Wednesday, December 18, the actress is just as stylish as ever. In fact, she’s even become something of a street style icon.

Back in August 2019, she pretty much broke the internet when she was caught by cameras while out and about in a sexy bra and sweater set. The slouchy grey top showed the perfect amount of skin to keep cool during the summer months while also transitioning into effortlessly chic fall styles. The cashmere outfit sold out lightning fast — and it cemented Katie’s role as a major fashionista. Ever since, we haven’t been able to peel our eyes away as she steps out in bold colors and cozy coats.

But she doesn’t just know how to make the streets seem like a runway. The Dawson’s Creek alum also rocks actual runways. When she sat in the front row at the Fendi show during September’s Milan Fashion Week, she looked red hot. With loose waves and simple makeup, she was glowing in a crimson dress and matching blazer. She kept the colorful couture reigned in with a muted navy purse that featured edgy details like snakeskin straps and a chain handle.

In November, she kept up her rep as a stunning star when she was seen at an event in black cigarette pants and a sheer, polka dot top. The look was flirty, feminine and fun while still being totally work appropriate. The bow on the see-through blouse added a classy-cute touch. And we’re not the only ones impressed by Katie’s ‘fits. Daughter Suri Cruise is clearly following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to fashion. The two ladies have rocked complementary clothing on more than one occasion, and it’s clear the preteen is the actress’ No. 1 priority.

“Her main focus is raising Suri, whom she’s so proud of,” an insider told In Touch in September. “Being a mom and an actress is enough for her right now. … Katie is living her life, she really is in a happy place.” That happiness is shining through her face — and it’s making her look extra incredible every time she hits the streets.

Check out the gallery below to see every time Katie cemented her street style icon status.