Katie Holmes and New Chef BF Emilio Vitolo Get Hot and Heavy in Steamy Makeout Session

A kiss they can’t resist! Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, got hot and heavy during their steamy makeout session outside of his family’s restaurant in downtown Manhattan on Friday, September 18.

The lovebirds looked smitten in the photos captured during their NYC reunion, showing both of them wrapping their arms around each other and smiling.

Katie, 41, later ventured over to Little Italy to pick up some food and also stopped by the supermarket for some groceries while she was out and about.

These days, the Brahms: The Boy II actress and her beau, 33, aren’t afraid to pack on major PDA. Emilio and Katie first began dating speculation when they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat together in the Big Apple on September 1.

“Emilio and his fiancée Rachel Emmons broke off their engagement very recently,” an insider previously revealed to In Touch, revealing he and Katie were having “fun” getting to know each other.

As for how they crossed paths, another source told In Touch the Dawson’s Creek alum and Emilio “met through mutual friends and connected instantly.”

“An added bonus is that Emilio is well-connected and mingles with the stars, so [he] understands Katie’s career and gets the pressure of fame,” the source added about their romance. “He spends a majority of his time in New York, where both he and Katie are based, which makes it easy for them to see each other.”

“Emilio is charming and witty and constantly has Katie in hysterics,” they added. “Since the duo started dating, she hasn’t stopped smiling. He lets Katie be herself.”

In Touch previously confirmed the Secret: Dare to Dream star and her ex Jamie Foxx split in August 2019 after a private six-year relationship. Katie and Jamie were known to keep their romance out of the spotlight and they didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until the 2019 Met Gala, which took place that May.

After going public with her new man, she seems happier than ever!

