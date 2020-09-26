Katie Holmes Dines With New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo and His Dad After a PDA-Filled Stroll in NYC

In with the family! Katie Holmes showed off some PDA with new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. during a romantic stroll through New York City before enjoying an early dinner with his father at the Vitolo family’s SoHo restaurant on Friday, September 25.

Katie, 41, showed off her fall fashion sense in a layered look of a black tank top, a blue-and-white striped button-up long-sleeved shirt, a black and white dotted scarf and a rust-colored cardigan with jeans. She accessorized with black shoes, a black oversized purse and black sunglasses. Emilio, 33, wore jeans, a white T-shirt underneath a black button-up shirt and black peacoat. Both wore protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After a brief stroll through the SoHo neighborhood of NYC, the couple arrived at Emilio’s family’s restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Once they arrived at the eatery, the couple enjoyed an early dinner and were joined by Emilio’s father, Emilio Vitolo Sr. The trio were all smiles as they chatted and chowed down on slices of pizza.

It seems things are heating up between the Dawson’s Creek alum and her new beau. In Touch confirmed Katie had been “on a few dates” with the actor and chef after they were first spotted dining together in NYC on Tuesday, September 1. They confirmed their dating status while enjoying a PDA-filled night out on September 6.

The new couple “met through mutual friends and connected instantly,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. While their relationship is “fairly new,” Emilio’s “warm nature puts her at ease,” and she “feels comfortable” opening up to him, which explains why their romance is blooming.

Emilio was previously engaged to ex-fiancée Rachel Emmons but broke off their engagement “very recently,” a separate insider revealed. Rachel was “blindsided” by her ex’s new relationship with the Hollywood A-lister. “Rachel was absolutely in the dark that Emilio was seeing Katie,” a third insider said about Rachel’s reaction. “She knew nothing about it and received a break-up text from him on a Tuesday, a couple hours before the first photos were taken and spread like wildfire across the internet.“

This marks the Kennedys After Camelot star’s first public relationship since her breakup from Jamie Foxx. The exes went their separate ways in August 2019 after six years of dating. But it seems it was for the best because a source revealed Katie has “much more in common” with her new flame, Emilio, than she did with the Django Unchained star.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Katie and Emilio during their dinner date.