From summer love to winter romance! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. looked loved up while out for a stroll together in New York City on Friday, January 22.

Katie, 42, and Emilio, 33, were spotted while walking arm in arm together in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. The Dawson’s Creek alum dressed warmly for the cold weather in a white sweater, jeans, chunky platform loafers and a black, knee-length bubble coat. The chef wore a hooded letterman jacket, black jeans and black shoes for their outing. They both wore protective white face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dining together on September 1, 2020, one year after Katie’s split from ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx. At the time, an insider confirmed to In Touch the new couple had “been on a few dates” shortly after Emilio’s split from ex-fiancée Rachel Emmons.

The pair “met through mutual friends and connected instantly,” a source told In Touch exclusively. His “warm nature put her at ease,” and she “felt comfortable” opening up to him, the insider gushed about their connection. “Emilio is charming and witty and constantly has Katie in hysterics. Since they started dating, she hasn’t stopped smiling. He lets Katie be herself.”

“An added bonus is that Emilio is well-connected and mingles with the stars, so [he] understands Katie’s career and gets the pressure of fame,” the source continued. “He spends a majority of his time in New York, where both he and Katie are based, which makes it easy for them to see each other.”

While the source noted Katie and the former actor were just having “fun” and it wasn’t “serious [between them] yet,” things quickly heated up. They were spotted packing on the PDA while out and about together in NYC. On September 25, Katie and Emilio were seen enjoying a meal with his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., outside of the family’s restaurant, celebrity hotspot Emilio’s Ballato.

Emilio Jr. took their relationship to the next level on the Batman Begins star’s birthday in December by going Instagram official. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person [red heart emoji],” the Royal Pains alum captioned a sweet photo of the couple. “Every time I see your face, it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!”

